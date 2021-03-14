How to watch the 2021 Grammy Awards live on CBS without cable

The music industry’s biggest night is back, pandemic be damned.
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles this weekend, celebrating the best and brightest stars in rock, pop, R&B, country, and all the other genres you’ve forgotten about. Beyoncé leads with the most nominations, and Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the ceremony. You can find the full list of nominees here.
The 2021 Grammys will air tonight (Sunday, March 14) on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the telecast live on your computer, phone, or TV, you’ll need access to CBS or Paramount Plus. Here are a few easy ways to do that. Note that some of these services are offering free trials for new customers:
- Locast: This nonprofit streaming service is 100% free. It offers access to broadcast networks, including CBS, in 29 markets. Find it here.
- Hulu With Live TV: Hulu’s live-streaming service offers CBS. Find it here.
- YouTube TV: YouTube’s live service has CBS. Find it here.
- FuboTV: This service offers CBS in some markets. Find it here.
- Paramount Plus: ViacomCBS is really pushing this new service, formerly offers CBS All Access, which offers a CBS live stream. Find it here.
- CBS website and mobile apps: If you have login credentials from a cable or satellite company, you can stream CBS live through its website or mobile apps on iOS or Android.
Also, psst: CBS is a broadcast network and free to access with an over-the-air antenna. Enjoy the show!