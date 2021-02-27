This new Facebook ad targets the only people left who actually like the brand

A cat adoption café. Specialty fashion accessories. Goat yoga. There’s one place it all can find an audience. Here’s a hint: It’s one of the two places that gobble up more than 60% of digital advertising dollars. This week, Facebook launched a new ad aimed at every type of small business and entrepreneur, pitching itself as the best place to have an idea found, precisely because of its ubiquity as a social platform.

Created by agency Droga5, the spot features Grace Jones narrating over a pumping synth beat.

For every idea out there that gets the love it should There are five more that don’t succeed, and some are lost for good Some of them are pretty flawed, and some of them are slightly odd But many are small businesses that simply lack the tool To find excited people who’ll stop and say, “That’s cool” And these two they like this idea, and those three like that one And that’s because personalized ads find good ideas for everyone.

I mean, it’s no “Pull Up to the Bumper.” However, as Facebook still finds itself in “necessary evil” territory for most people—they like to see pics of their friends’ kids but, y’know, hate all the misinformation and privacy issues—the company lately has decided to lean into the last demographic that actually likes them: small businesses.

Small business accounts for nearly 75% of Facebook’s $70 billion annual ad revenue, according to Deutsche Bank, and it was the bulwark that prevented last summer’s advertising boycott by major brands from having any meaningful or lasting financial effects.

So it’s no surprise that the company continues to woo small businesses, even if most are there not because of any semblance of brand loyalty. To be coldblooded about it, Facebook offers the cheapest marketing option with the most reach. In May 2020, the company rolled out Facebook Shops e-commerce to serve small businesses, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself touting how Facebook hoped that it would mean “there’ll be higher conversions and more sales for small businesses.”

A couple of months later, during the company’s earnings call last summer, in which the phrase “small business” was said 34 times, Zuckerberg invoked the sector when he pitched hard for the power of targeted ads, saying, “That’s why I am often troubled by the calls to go after internet advertising, especially during a time of such economic turmoil like we face today with Covid . . . . The much bigger cost of such a move would be to reduce the effectiveness of the ads and opportunities for small businesses to grow. This would reduce opportunities for small businesses so much that it would probably be felt at a macro-economic level. Is that really what policymakers want in the middle of a pandemic and recession?”