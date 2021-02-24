National Geographic’s new documentary tells the inside story of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

It’s in the western Michigan town of Portage where the finishing touches get put on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, created with German-based BioNTech. It’s where the vials are filled and prepped to be shipped, and so far, the 3,000 workers at this 1,300-acre facility have shipped out about 40 million doses. Last Friday, President Biden arrived to tour the plant and thank the workers.

“I want the American people to understand the extraordinary, extraordinary work that’s being done to undertake the most difficult operational challenge this nation has ever faced,” said the President. “The whole process takes teamwork, precision, and ’round-the-clock focus.”

Now Pfizer and National Geographic are announcing a new 44-minute documentary on that very process, to premiere on the Disney-owned channel on March 11, exactly one year after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Mission Possible: The Race for a Vaccine is the result of a partnership between Pfizer and Disney, which utilized both its National Geographic documentary team and its CreativeWorks branded content unit. It all began in the middle of last year when Pfizer’s Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Sally Susman saw this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, for the company and its people.

“Pfizer is a 170-plus-year-old company, and you only get certain opportunities to change the course of human history,” says Susman. “I think we did it once before when we brought forward penicillin, and if this was going to work, what would it look like? Nat Geo was the first choice for a partner because of their credibility, and their sophistication around the science. They make it easy to understand.”

The film breaks down the extraordinary timeline, process, and strategy behind the vaccine’s development, highlighting the high stakes involved. Perhaps most compelling is its focus on the real people who made this happen, introducing viewers to many of the key players who worked on this breakthrough under unprecedented circumstances. Production began late last summer, with the filmmakers grabbing time piecemeal with everyone from company scientists to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and other executives, as their time would allow.