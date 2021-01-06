Why this manager put workers in charge of their own raises, career development, and reviews

The definition of a good manager will vary from employee to employee, depending on personality. Some may thrive under one type of leader, while others may think the same person is the worst boss they’ve ever had. As a result, being a good leader is a virtually impossible challenge.

“Most of us have had more bad managers than good,” says Matt Casey, author of The Management Delusion—The Easy Way to Do a Hard Job and cofounder of DoThings, a people management software platform. “The interpersonal combination makes it difficult. You have to be selfless and at the same time demanding. Employees have different work styles, and you have to be all things to all people. It’s hard to do the job well.”

Organizations tend to rely on management training to change the manager into someone who is effective, but Casey says it isn’t the fix.

“I’ve seen good managers get better, and bad managers a bit less bad,” he says. “But in the end, a bad manager is still bad, and a good manager was already good. It’s not enough to move the dial.”

While he was the managing director of Moonfruit, a U.K.-based website-building service provider, Casey looked at his responsibilities and determined that the easy way to handle some of the tasks would be to cross them off his calendar and put the onus on the employee to carry them out. He calls his approach “lazy management” and says changing the job, instead of the manager, is the best solution.

Performance Reviews and Bonuses

One of the responsibilities Casey took off his plate is evaluating performance and assigning bonuses. Previously, he was tasked with rating employees between one and five and distributing money accordingly. Taking his new lazy approach, Casey assigned everyone a three by default. He told the team, “I’m only going to talk to you if I think you deserve less than that, and I will tell you why. If you think you deserve more, come tell me.”

“Everyone got their score exactly right,” he says. “If they felt they were worth more, they came to me with the number I would have given. The people who were given threes might have griped and been unhappy before making this change. But the onus was on them. They knew they didn’t have a case, and so they didn’t make it.”