With just 7 COVID-19 deaths in Taiwan, even huge events are back in business

It’s a Saturday afternoon at 3:00 in the afternoon, and Taipei Metro’s blue line is packed. Riders are standing shoulder to shoulder. Exiting passengers positioned in the interior kindly ask those in front of the doors to make way. All passengers are sporting compulsory masks—including those heading to the four-day Outdoor Show at the Nangang Exhibition Center.

Right inside the exhibition center entrance, a young man is positioned off to the side behind a standup desk. On top sit a laptop and connected security camera. As attendees flow through the doors, the camera captures their body temperature and relays it to the laptop, where their respective temperatures pop up in front of their faces on the screen. They don’t have to stop or slow down for the camera, and could easily miss it if they aren’t paying attention. Any would-be attendee whose temperature exceeds 99.5 degrees will be turned away and advised to seek medical assistance.

With more than a quarter-million deaths to date, the U.S. continues to be so overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic that even modest examples of normalcy such as allowing outdoor dining at restaurants are being reassessed. Safely holding a large trade show in an indoor venue might sound like a fantasy. But with a population of 23 million, Taiwan to date has had just seven deaths and fewer than 600 total cases, most of which were imported when people flew back to the island. (By contrast, more than 1,400 people have died from the virus in Kansas alone.)

Rene Wu, marketing manager at ultralight tent maker UPON Outdoors, says, “I just feel lucky that we’re in Taiwan, a place that is not that much affected by the coronavirus.”

The expo’s controls are a microcosm of Taiwan’s broader initiatives to fight the virus. Temperature checks, hand sanitizer, and sometimes identity registration are not uncommon when entering restaurants, grocery stores, department stores, gyms, movie theaters, public transportation, and government buildings.

A note from abroad: Realizing now that I've been 5 days out of US that many folks back home don't realize how other countries might be living with the 'Rona. Here is what it was like to come to Taiwan. I think we could maybe learn a coupla things… /1 #COVID — Alice Wu (@thatalicewu) November 21, 2020

Other tables in the exhibition center’s lobby have large dispensers of hand sanitizer, which attendees are encouraged to apply. To enter the hall, everyone must scan a QR code on their cell phones, which will enable contact tracing if a subsequent COVID-19 outbreak does occur.