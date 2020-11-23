These are the interview questions candidates hate the most

If you’re ever in a position to be interviewed by Elon Musk for a job at Tesla or SpaceX, chances are he’ll ask you this: “You’re standing on the surface of the Earth. You walk one mile south, one mile west and one mile north. You end up exactly where you started. Where are you?”

According to Ashlee Vance, who wrote the Musk-authorized biography Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, most candidates come up with the correct answer—the North Pole. But Musk will then ask where else it could be? Few can come up with option two, which, Vance shares in his book, is somewhere close to the South Pole, where, if you walk one mile south, the circumference of the Earth becomes one mile.

And if the thought of being in an interview with Musk sounds exhausting, you’re not alone. Resume.io, a résumé-building platform, recently did a survey to find out the worst questions candidates are asked, and the first one was an unusual one such as Musk’s.

The worst offenders

“How many gas stations are there in the United States?” was ranked the hardest question to answer.

“It’s a bit of a trick question,” says Rolf Bax, chief human resources officer at Resume.io. “Unless you’re interviewing for BP, your interviewer doesn’t really need this figure. Rather, they want to see how you think.”

Vance writes that “[Musk] tends to care less about whether or not the person gets the answer than about how they describe the problem and their approach to solving it.”

Another question candidates dislike is when they’re given a challenge like this: You have one minute to persuade me to buy this pen.