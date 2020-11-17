The best Thanksgiving treats you can get delivered to loved ones (or yourself) this year

advertisement advertisement

Thanksgiving in quarantine is looking more and more like an inevitability, meaning some of us will be trading hours in the kitchen preparing a feast for 15 for lounging on the couch with only our closest contacts. Luckily, for those who aren’t able to recreate grandma’s secret recipe pumpkin pie, there are plenty of tasty safety nets available online. From meal kits to ready-to-serve feasts and sides to delectable, giftable boxes to send to faraway friends and family, there are indulgent, across-the-board options that won’t let you down. Awkward family election convos via Zoom are optional.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement