The best Thanksgiving treats you can get delivered to loved ones (or yourself)

Thanksgiving in quarantine is looking more and more like an inevitability , meaning some of us will be trading hours in the kitchen preparing a feast for 15 for lounging on the couch with only our closest contacts. Luckily, for those who aren’t able to re-create grandma’s secret-recipe pumpkin pie, there are plenty of tasty safety nets available online. From meal kits to ready-to-serve feasts and sides to delectable, giftable boxes to send to faraway friends and family, there are indulgent, across-the-board options that won’t let you down. Awkward family election convos via Zoom are optional.

The main idea

Porter Road

Nashville’s Porter Road is regularly restocking for preorders of its Holiday Turkey Box for up to 18 guests. Inside is a pasture-raised, hormone-free 16- to 19-pound turkey, sage-sausage stuffing, pork bacon ends, and a side of bacon. Alternately, its Pork Roast and Tenderloin boxes come prepared with plentiful meaty accoutrements and mains for a certified feast.

Chicago Steak Company

Chicago Steak Company is still shipping whole, free-range, antibiotic-free turkeys for Thanksgiving. Each of its ready-to-cook turkeys is between 14 and 16 pounds and arrives frozen, so be sure to allot two to three days of defrosting into your prep plan.

Fulton Fish Market

Turkey defectors can order Fulton Fish Market’s finest catches for delivery. Stock your own tower with the Seafood Lovers Box, which includes a generous mix of scallops, salmon, shellfish, and shrimp, or mix it up with fresh ingredients for a crowd-pleasing one-pan Paella. If the idea of shipping fish freaks you out, relax: Orders are shipped via FedEx and come in a biodegradable thermal-insulated liner with reusable frozen gel packs.

Crowd Cow

Crowd Cow, the small-farm-supporting Seattle meat supplier, is boasting “a twist on tradition” with bougie turkey alternatives like Japanese A5 Wagyu Prime Rib and precooked wild Alaskan red king crab legs. The company anticipates a limited number of whole turkeys to return in time for Thanksgiving, with stock replenished through the holiday season.

Feast mode

HelloFresh

HelloFresh is upgrading its typical meal kit model for the holidays with a Thanksgiving Feast box, featuring a 14- to 16-pound turkey, mashed potatoes, ciabatta stuffing, smoky brussels sprouts, apple crisp, cranberry sauce, and gravy. As with its traditional boxes, HelloFresh’s holiday box will feature simple prep and premeasured ingredients for a speedy feast for 8-10 guests (or yourself and approximately a dozen future sandwiches.) Alternately, it’s offering a peppercorn-crusted beef tenderloin with all the fixings that serves four to six people.

Harry & David

Harry & David’s Gourmet Turkey Dinner arrives fully cooked and ready to warm. The box features a 10-pound oven-roasted turkey, apple sausage stuffing, brussels sprouts, brown sugar sweet potatoes, and, naturally, a pumpkin cheesecake. For those just looking to supplement their sides, the company is offering a 10-pound hickory-smoked turkey, lobster pot pie, and a mushroom-and-bacon-stuffed chateaubriand.