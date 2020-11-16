More companies are hiring a ‘director of remote work’

Remote work has become the norm thanks to COVID-19, and the pivot is accelerating the adoption of a fairly new job title for several companies, including Facebook: director of remote work. The position at Facebook is designed to support CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to allow employees to continue to work from home through Summer 2021 and his pledge to have half of the company’s global workforce working remotely within the next 5 to 10 years.

The job isn’t entirely new. In 2019, before the pandemic, tech company GitLab hired Darren Murph to be its head of remote, helping manage the employee experience for its entirely remote workforce. Since the pandemic, Murph has been advising other companies on designing successful remote working arrangements, including Facebook.

“Darren Murph has been a good adviser to us,” says Brynn Harrington, vice president of people growth at Facebook. “He’s helped us consider what steps we need to take for our staff to make the shift.”

And the responsibility of executing the shift will fall into the lap of the new director. According to the job ad: “The Director of Remote Work will be a strategic thinker who understands distributed and virtual teams, an outstanding relationship builder, and a change agent. Our ideal candidate is someone who can collaboratively build on and evolve our remote workforce strategy with a passion and proven acumen for experience design, process excellence and change management.”

Requirements for the position include:

15+ years of experience leading people teams, remote workforce, HR business partner, or people operations

Demonstrated results building and sustaining complex cross-functional relationships

Experience with strategy development, program design/management, and change management

Experience thinking creatively and prototyping new ideas

Experience operating in a matrix and constantly changing environment

And a BA/BS degree or equivalent HR work experience

“We expect offices to continue to be important from a talent perspective,” Harrington says. “But remote is an important part of the future, too. We’re looking for the person with influence, skills, and experience who can help us pivot the company. When we think about the transformation to remote, it’s a wholesale shift in how we run.”

Harrington expects to have someone hired by the end the year, and speed is important. “Our remote transformation is well underway,” she says. “Individual teams are working independently and determining what it looks like to work remotely. Our concern is that we’re at risk of not designing a unified connected Facebook experience.”