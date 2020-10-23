Can we talk? 6 ways to be open with your boss about depression

From COVID-19 and social and racial justice movements to wildfires and the most polarizing election in recent history, there’s no shortage of things keeping people from feeling their best. According to the CDC , one in three Americans is showing signs of clinical anxiety—up from one in 10 a year ago. Eleven percent of US adults seriously considered suicide in June.

It’s no wonder workers are feeling burned out. According to research from the IBM Institute for Business Value, while managers feel they’re doing a good job of supporting staff through the countless changes we’ve endured this year, employees say they’re tired and overworked. Not even half of employees believe their organization is doing enough to help them with their well-being while 80 percent of employers believe that they are.

This clear lack of alignment between employers and employees is a dangerous and slippery slope. And unfortunately, whether it’s because of fears around job security or being treated differently, mental health’s many stigmas make it hard for employees to broach these topics in the workplace. For many, when it comes to talking about mental health at work, they don’t even know where to begin.

Here’s how to get the conversation going:

Review company values and benefits

Bringing up a topic you find stressful with your boss is never easy. When it comes to your mental health, it can be hard to know where to start. Begin preparing for the conversation by reviewing company materials like core values as well as your health benefits. You might find a perfect kicking off point—whether it’s by leading with a core value that prioritizes your well-being or something more specific from your health coverage. This should make you feel more comfortable because your starting point is reinforcing something that the company has already committed to. If your employer does not offer mental health and/or stress management education or programs, you could kick off the conversation by encouraging that they start doing so.

Embrace commonality

According to the CDC, one in three Americans is showing signs of clinical anxiety—up from one in 10 a year ago. Never has mental health been at the forefront of the national conversation like it has in 2020. That should make bringing this up easier for you. Statistically speaking, there’s a good chance your boss is also struggling. Pay close attention to clues that suggest this. Perhaps your boss mentioned in passing that they’ve had a hard time in their personal life. Bridging their experience to yours in an empathetic way can be a good lead-in. In the absence of that, you can always lead with the aforementioned statistics as an ice breaker.

Don’t feel pressured to overshare

While mental health is hard to talk about, once you get going, you might find that you’re revealing details you didn’t plan or need to. When “asking” for something at work, our default is to create a case that justifies what we’re asking for. Because this is your health we’re talking about, drop that habit. You don’t need to tell your boss, “I’m experiencing clinical levels of anxiety” or go deep on any subset of issues. Instead you could simply express that you’re having a hard time mentally and might need some flexibility over the coming months. Or that you’ve decided to start therapy so you wanted them to be aware of the ongoing time block on your calendar.