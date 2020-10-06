How managers can help employees handle loneliness and isolation

As we enter month seven of the pandemic, social distancing has taken its toll, and more people report feeling lonely. Loneliness is a health risk that impacts your well-being and work. A study from the mobile coaching platform BetterUp found that lonely workers were less satisfied with their jobs, received fewer promotions, switched jobs more frequently, and were more likely to quit their current job within the next six months.

While the pandemic enhanced the depth of the problem, loneliness has been a growing challenge for the workforce for a number of years, says Gabriella Rosen Kellerman, chief innovation officer at BetterUp. “It has been described as an epidemic,” she says. “Forty percent of the people in our study reported feeling lonely.”

Steve Pemberton, chief human resources officer for the performance management platform Workhuman, says many people are dealing with a Home Alone experience. “For a while, being home by yourself can feel like a treat,” he says. “Then the reality begins to set in. We’re beginning to see a longer-term impact on mental health, and that affects productivity and efficiency. A healthy organization can’t achieve without healthy people.”

BetterUp’s study found that certain types of employees are at greatest risk of being lonely, including those who are single and childless, with fewer people in their private life. Well-educated employees with graduate degrees also reported higher levels of loneliness, as did those who identified as anything other than heterosexual.

It’s important for managers to have a sense of each person’s home life, says Rosen Kellerman. “If they have team members who are living alone or don’t have family nearby, they are at higher risk,” she says. “Keeping closer tabs on them is important.”

The signs of loneliness are often subtle and include social withdrawal, lower levels of energy and optimism than normal, and a decrease in productivity or work quality. If you sense an employee or coworker could be suffering from loneliness, there are things you can do:

Create Opportunities for Meaning

The single most impactful step to take to counteract loneliness is to create opportunities for building meaning, says Rosen Kellerman.