How Lena Waithe is trailblazing for the next generation through her storytelling

The career trajectory of award-winning writer and producer Lena Waithe is a uniquely Hollywood story. Kid from Chicago moves to Los Angeles, and then goes from production assistant gigs to writers rooms to winning an Emmy to producing and showrunning multiple TV series, and having major production studio deals.

A lot of Waithe’s work is directly influenced or channels the spirit of her journey. She virtually dropped in to the Fast Company Innovation Festival to discuss her career, how she’s capturing the diversity of the Black experience through her lens, and the lasting impact she’s hoping to achieve through her production company, Hillman Grad.

Waithe traces her own influences back to classic 1990s sitcoms like The Cosby Show, A Different World, Martin, Living Single, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Family Matters, along with such Chicago-set movies as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Love Jones, and My Best Friend’s Wedding. The Thanksgiving episode of Master of None for which she won a writing Emmy was influenced by her family and her own coming out story, and she said that her ear for dialogue was also the way her mom and other relatives would talk to friends and relatives. “I really just soaked up all these stories, then at the same time was just as fascinated with the stories being told in my living room,” she says.

As a Black queer woman, Waithe takes her responsibility seriously not only to tell stories that have never been told before but also to help others. In her 2018 speech accepting an award at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event, she said, “It’s not just my job to make art . . . but to be a shining light for all the little lesbians in training. To care about them more than my bank account.”

When talking about how she sees her work and the next generation of artists coming up, she says it’s very exhilarating to be a beacon of light, to be part of a transition of power. “The times are really shifting and changing, we’re in that time right now,” she says. “And they call them growing pains for a reason. It’s not always easy to step into a new era. What’s exciting is that I have the space and ability to help usher people in.”

Part of that is holding those in power accountable. In a recent Variety column, Waithe called for financial repercussions for studios and productions that weren’t meeting their inclusivity commitments.

“There needs to be some repercussions, otherwise the status quo will continue to exist,” she says. “The good news is no one wants to be shamed, no one wants to be embarrassed. Some conglomerates don’t care. There are a couple that are big enough where it doesn’t matter how much people rage against the machine, but I do think there are people walking inside the machine and dismantling it from inside.