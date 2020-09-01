Walmart+ is a $98 per year Amazon Prime competitor

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a subscription service that will launch nationwide September 15, offering free same-day delivery on the 160,000 items sold at Walmart Supercenters. Those items include everything from fresh produce to toys to office supplies.

Right now, Walmart offers same-day delivery for $10 on orders with a $35 minimum.

There are other, smaller benefits. Walmart+ members who still shop in the store will be able to scan items on their phone, and check out themselves through the app—sort of like a lower tech version of the autonomous Amazon Go store. Additionally, subscribers will save five cents per gallon of gas purchased at Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs.

What will the service cost?

$98/year or $12.95 per month. That’s about $20/year cheaper than Amazon Prime, which currently has more than 150 million members.

Are there any catches?

There’s still a $35 order minimum for the free delivery. That minimum order is identical to Amazon Prime Now, which is Amazon’s main subscription delivery service that also offers same-day delivery.

I really like Walmart pickup. Is that going to be a subscription thing now?

Nope. Walmart’s existing, (and very good) pickup option will still be available to anyone. Additionally, you can still order same-day delivery with Walmart for a price of $10 per order.