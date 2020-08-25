Ntwrk virtual Transfer event wants to re-create the magic of a ComplexCon for the COVID era

“There’s other folk in Asia that are doing great with that format, but no one has really nailed it here in the States,” says Moksha Fitzgibbons, president of Ntwrk. “We think taking our Ntwrk approach of live daily content with shoppable experiences in them to platforms like TikTok could be a major win for the consumer, also for the talent or the artist that’s involved in creating a product. It’s a whole new engagement and revenue opportunity for them.”

Now the company is tapping into the wellspring of its demo—not to mention aligning itself with what could be a key asset in the shoppable live-streaming space—with its partnership with TikTok.

Nick Tran, TikTok’s head of global marketing, had a working relationship with Fitzgibbons and Ntwrk CEO Aaron Levant long before Ntwrk launched two years ago. When Tran joined TikTok back in April, partnering with Ntwrk seemed like a natural fit.

“Everything we do from a partnership level to an activation is really about bringing more value to the community,” Tran says. “So when I look at the way this came about, you have an innovative platform with Ntwrk that’s on the cusp of culture and they have an extensive partnership network with the latest designers. And it’s not to say that TikTok can’t do that on their own. But I do think that when you are able to bring a company up, like a startup like Ntwrk, it brings a little bit more like heart to the story. The way that this came to life was the relationship and this belief that we are serving the same audience, and we wanted to celebrate the community with something exclusive.”

Throughout the Transfer virtual festival, there will be 40 shoppable experiences on Ntwrk’s platform. However, Vides’s apparel is the only one available on both Ntwrk and TikTok.

“This is obviously proof of concept—it’s never been done before,” Fitzgibbons says. “It’s great for us to introduce the Ntwrk platform to TikTok users. In this case with Josh Vides, we’re giving him the biggest audience-engagement revenue opportunity that we can possibly give him with dual screens. That will be something we pursue with various platforms out there. But we have to see how it works.”

The same could be said for the Transfer festival as a whole.

In an interview last year with Fast Company, Levant, who spearheaded the creation of Complex magazine’s annual ComplexCon, explained that although Ntwrk is a digital platform at its core, IRL experiential events were set to be a core part of its strategy: “We’re focusing on events that are a minimum of a week, sometimes as long as 90 days,” he said. “So these have more room to breathe and give us more engagement and more of a timeline, and we think that’s more meaningful.”