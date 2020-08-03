Meet the Youtuber who’s schooling developers on how blind people really use tech

Kristy Viers owned an iPhone for five years before her tech-savvy boyfriend showed her a trick: Instead of thumb typing on the screen’s tiny lettered keyboard, she could flip around her phone, and type with the six dots of braille that appeared directly under her fingers. The difference was night and day. Text messages that took her minutes to compose now took seconds.

Given that Viers is blind, it might be surprising that it took her so long to learn her iPhone had a trick built specifically for her. But the truth about technology, even accessible technology, is that it’s not always so accessible to everyday users.

“I was always afraid to dive into the settings and features,” says Viers, who would always tap a sighted friend or family member to handle her phone updates. “Now, I’m in the public beta for Apple [iOS]. I can send bugs. It’s cool to see how much I’ve come along.”

Today, Viers wants to bring the world along on that journey. She has launched a YouTube channel where she demonstrates what it’s like to use technology as a person who is blind.

The two videos she has posted as of writing this are casual, straightforward demos of how she types on a phone and adjusts the settings on her iPad, while these devices talk to her in a rapid-style cadence to describe what’s on the screen.

In the past few years, accessibility has become an important mission to the tech industry. This is in part good business—companies want to serve as many revenue-generating customers as possible. It’s also partly to meet regulations, as the Americans with Disabilities Act (1990) and GDPR (2018) both mandate digital accessibility. But there’s still a lot of work to be done, and the public response to Viers’s early work has shown that.

Her first clip, ported to her Twitter account, was liked 440,000 times and shared over 150,000 times. Developers have chimed in in the comments, thanking Viers for the demonstrations, and even requesting that she demo certain accessibility features. Because as Viers points out, it’s one thing for developers to read technical documentation about building an app for visual impairment, and it’s a whole other thing to actually witness a blind person putting that technology to work. The videos offer an informal education for developers and designers alike.