Here’s how to try every major streaming service for free during the coronavirus quarantine

We are taking things day by day in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic. This week we venture into more uncharted territory as multiple mayors and governors have mandated that schools, bars, entertainment spaces, and other venues where large crowds gather be shut down for about a month in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

We don’t know what’s next, but it’s important to stay sane and entertained during this period of #QuarantineAndChill. One of the best things we can do to keep our minds off of our real life drama is streaming our hearts out. Since streaming services won’t bail us out with discounts and free subscriptions, we have to figure out ways to keep the costs down. Aside from password sharing, there’s also the free trial hustle. All you need is an email address that hasn’t been registered yet (wink). So here’s a breakdown of how much time you will have to indulge in the most popular streaming services for free before your time is up. Major platforms Amazon Prime Video You get the most bang for your metaphorical buck with Amazon Prime. The free trial is 30 days, but not only do you benefit from streaming TV shows and movies, you also get music, shopping deals, and free fast shipping on eligible packages. Apple TV Plus Apple TV Plus gives you a seven-day free trial, but if you purchased a new Apple device recently, you can get up to 12 months for free.

CBS All Access The streamer that brought you Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot, Star Trek: Discovery, and The Good Fight provides one week free. Disney Plus Disney Plus offers seven days, but if by some random chance you were planning to switch to Verizon Fios in the middle of this chaos, you could actually get to try it out for a year. Yup, new Verizon Fios customers get to try up to 12 months for free. Enjoy all the Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars content you desire. HBO Now Haven’t seen the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm yet? Now’s the chance with a seven-day free trial.

Hulu and Hulu + Live The amount of time you get depends on which service you want. Basic Hulu follows the Netflix model of a 30-day free trial while Hulu Plus Live gives you seven days. Netflix When it comes to free trials, Netflix is king. Newbie signees are given a 30-day free trial, so you can blow through comedy specials, tons of original content like Love is Blind, You, and documentaries galore. You will have to enter your payment details, but don’t worry about getting too comfortable because Netflix will remind you that your trial is about to expire before you get charged. Showtime Showtime’s streaming services gives users a seven-day peek into its world of entertainment. They have Homeland, Desus & Mero, The Chi, and more.

Starz Get seven days of Starz so you can binge-watch Power before all the spinoffs start rolling out this summer. They also have Outlander, if steamy, time-traveling romance is your thing. Specialized offerings Acorn Anglophiles rejoice! Get started on Acorn‘s British entertainment programming for one week free. BET Plus BET Plus offers old and new Tyler Perry content, but also a First Wives Club reboot, Martin reruns, and more. Get your free trial for seven days.

BritBox You have choices when it comes to getting your British fix. BBC and ITV’s platform provides 30 days of UK-centric pop culture for free. Brown Sugar This streaming service is geared toward Blaxploitation movie lovers. Aside from baadasssss cinema, there is also original content, mostly by African-American creators. Check it out for seven days. Criterion Cinephiles with discerning taste might get a kick of 14 days of free Criterion fare.

Crunchyroll Anime fiends can indulge in My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super, and all the other Japanese anime and manga-centric entertainment they love. Get started with a two-week free trial. DC Universe Comic book enthusiasts can stream shows like Harley Quinn, Titans, and more from the DC Comics world for seven days without being billed. Shudder Thrill seekers who aren’t too overwhelmed by current real life circumstances can get a sampling of this horror-based streaming service for seven days.

WWE Network Wrestling fans can live out their aggression vicariously through pay-per-view events as well as general smackdowns, starting with a one-month trial.