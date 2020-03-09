4 ways Google looks for emotional intelligence in job candidates

Job candidates going through the hiring process at Google may be familiar with “Googleyness,” a set of qualities typically found in people who are successful at the company and have added the most to its culture. The meaning of the eponymous adjective has changed over time and, today, includes six qualities:

Thrives in ambiguity

Values feedback

Challenges the status quo

Puts the user first

Does the right thing

Cares about the team

One of the critical candidate attributes woven through those six qualities is emotional intelligence, says Lindsey Stewart, an Americas recruiting manager for campus and entry-level recruiting at Google. “Emotional intelligence for us is closely correlated to Googleyness and how we evaluate Googleyness,” she says.

And while there is no explicit checklist Google recruiters use for EI, there are some common ways to spot the attribute throughout the process, Stewart says. Here are some ways she spots this highly sought-after quality in job candidates:

Résumé clues

Google reviewed 3 million résumés last year, Stewart says. And the search for emotional intelligence starts there. Was the candidate ever in a team environment, either at work or in a sport? And how do they recount that experience in writing? “When they’re reflecting their accomplishments, is it just ‘I’ narrative or are they using ‘we’?” she says. Giving credit for team efforts, even in subtle ways, may show that the individual is collaborative, which is a sign of emotional intelligence, she says. “You can pick up those small signals just on the résumé alone.”

Storytelling

During her interviews, Stewart likes to ask open-ended questions. The way candidates “fill in the blanks” is one of the primary ways she looks for emotional intelligence in candidates. During MBA fairs and campus hiring events, she’ll ask questions like “What’s a really big problem that you’ve solved before?” or “What have you done to better your workplace?” The way the candidate tells a story is often revealing, she says.

“Having a hypothetical or behavioral question, you can find indicators there if they’re giving as a credit to others, are comfortable with change, are receptive to feedback. That organically comes up when you’re addressing potentially some or other attributes like leadership or general cognitive ability,” she says. Have they shown signs of putting others first or being exceptional communicators? Those are good indicators, too.