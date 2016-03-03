7 Interview Questions For Measuring Emotional Intelligence

Emotional intelligence involves self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills. In other words, it’s a complicated amalgam that hiring managers have a hard time testing for. As a result, many fall back on gut instincts and subjective impressions.

It isn’t always a smart move to leave something so important to such faulty measures. When a candidate has these qualities, they can work well with others and lead change effectively, so it’s no wonder why organizations are placing a higher priority on emotional intelligence. And fortunately, even the traditional interview format can be retooled to test for it.

Just about every smart interview candidate has figured out how to appear highly emotionally intelligent, whether or not they actually are. For hiring managers looking to tell a great performance from genuine attributes, a helpful first step is to get out of the office. Go to a quiet coffee shop, park, or some other place where you won’t be interrupted. That can help get your candidate off guard a bit without making them overly uncomfortable. Then ask these seven questions.

Instead of asking that outright, you might tell a quick anecdote about a family member or colleague who annoys you. Then ask if there’s anyone at the candidate’s last job who really bothered them and how they dealt with that.

Of course, a savvy candidate will focus on solutions–like how they’ve smoothed that relationship over–but it can still give you valuable insight into how they perceive other people. You’ll probably also learn something about how well they understand the effect of their behavior on others (and its limits).

Here, too, you can start out by giving them an example of one of your days from hell. It isn’t about feeding them a scenario you’re looking for your interviewee to spit back; you’re just modeling the type of situation you want to hear them reflect upon.

Consciously or otherwise, we tend to model some of our behaviors after those we admire. Ask your interviewee to reflect on that.

So don’t just ask them to describe a bad day; ask how they dealt with it. Does it seem that they dwelled on the problem or blamed others (even if they put it differently), or really looked for solutions? Listen for evidence of any surefire coping mechanisms. You want to hire someone who’s got the flexibility to deal with uncertain and unpredictable situations–a hallmark of emotional intelligence.