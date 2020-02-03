Google’s director of talent explains how to write a killer résumé

Last year, Google received more applications than any other year—nearly 3.3 million. It’s no surprise that a lot of people want to work at Google, but what’s interesting is that the tech giant doesn’t use a bot to screen résumés. A real person reads every one.

“At Google, we still rely on humans for hiring—it’s the most important thing we do,” says Google’s director of talent and outreach, Kyle Ewing. “We train folks to look at résumés for skills and competency. For the candidate, the most important thing to consider is how that piece of paper can properly reflect all of your dimensions.”

Whether you’re looking for a new job or simply giving your résumé a refresh, knowing what companies such as Google train their HR team to look for can help you stand out. Here are four things to include:

1. Your experience

Look at your résumé as an opportunity to celebrate your accomplishments. “We encourage folks to think about not just where they worked or went to school, but to convey the experience they gained and the lessons they learned,” says Ewing.

If you’re a recent grad, include experiences such as academic research, tutoring experience, and recent student group or class projects, she says. Also, showcase professional accomplishments as well as highlight the intersections of work and life.

“If you volunteer or have a passion project or side hustle, adding those things tell a better story about you beyond work—a holistic candidate narrative,” she says. “At Google what you add to our culture is what you contribute beyond nine to five. We know experience comes in many different forms.”

2. Your results and impact

In addition to what you learned, think about the impact you’ve made in your previous roles and projects. People are often taught to use data in a résumé, but it needs to be connected to impact, says Ewing.