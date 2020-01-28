How to use the benefit of nature to reduce anxiety at work

If you’ve ever experienced anxiety symptoms at work, you know how disruptive they can be to your performance . While it can feel incredibly isolating to work through anxiety, it’s a pretty prevalent issue in American workplaces. One study found that 34% of American workers have felt anxious or nervous because of stress. That figure increases for millennials (40%) and generation Zers (54%). However, only slightly more than half of those people respond to medication trials , and only a third see the anxiety go away entirely. That’s why managing anxiety in the workplace requires us to look beyond conventional and traditional methods.

Nature-based interventions are one such approach. Several recent studies have demonstrated that spending time in natural spaces can confer distinct psychological advantages. For example, living near the coast, visiting botanical gardens, and strolling through a local park can improve your health and well-being. Just two weeks of regular outdoor activities can have a net positive effect on people.

The psychological benefits of being outdoors are clear, but many professionals have to spend most of their days indoors. If you’re looking for approaches to ease your daily stress, finding nature indoors can prove helpful. Here are three ways you can bring nature to you when you’re stuck at the office.

1. Use imagination and guided imagery

Think of a situation in nature that you find calming. It might be the leaves rustling through a quiet forest at dawn, the waves crashing on the beach under a bright orange sunset, or the various multicolored birds visiting the feeder outside your window. Imagining those sights and sounds is almost as good as being there.

Visualizing a natural scene impacts the brain similarly to seeing and experiencing the scene. They’re not the same situations, but imagination can be a useful substitute. Guided imagery has its own advantages because people can ignore unpleasant stimuli in the environment. For instance, walking in the woods might be relaxing, but less so if a bee is chasing you.

Research shows that visualization can reduce speech anxiety. And numerous studies have demonstrated the anxiety-reducing benefits of guided imagery in nursing students learning to perform injections, in patients undergoing cardiac surgery or joint surgery, and in children with asthma and anxiety disorders.

Even just 30 minutes of guided imagery can help reduce anxiety. To use guided imagery, try out apps like Headspace or Calm. You can also simply close your eyes and recall the image that calms you most.