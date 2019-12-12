How to find out if someone is trying to manipulate you

The human mind is a fascinating tool. Even if artificial intelligence continues to develop at the current rate it will take a long time for it to acquire the broad range of capabilities of human intelligence, such as solving new problems, synthesizing unrelated experiences, and self-nurturing its own curiosity and learnability. And while AI may be able to outperform humans on specific intellectual tasks, there’s little chance it can emulate the wide range of emotional capabilities that makes human intelligence human.

Yet this is also one of the biggest flaws of the human mind. As the famous self-help guru Dale Carnegie once noted, “When dealing with people, remember you are not dealing with creatures of logic, but with creatures of emotion, creatures bristling with prejudice and motivated by pride and vanity.”

Nowhere is our proneness to be guided by emotion rather than reason more problematic than when we follow our intuition and make quick gut decisions with ambivalent or insufficient information. Alas, this is our default mode of making decisions. As Nobel Prize laureate Daniel Kahneman noted, “We’re generally overconfident in our opinions and our impressions and judgments.”

This is why you are much more likely to persuade people to change their mind if you appeal to their emotions and connect with them on an intuitive level than if you don’t. For instance, it takes just a few minutes to decide whether someone is charismatic, and a few seconds (or words) to decide whether you want to hire someone during a job interview. Along the same lines, a recent study deploying eye-tracking technology found that a typical recruiter will just need 7.4 seconds to evaluate candidates’ résumés.

There are two key implications here. One is that you are probably more biased than you think. How can you address this? The only way is by developing actual expertise, making your intuition more data-driven, and pausing to make slow, deliberate, and rational decisions as often as you can. The other is that you are probably more susceptible to emotional manipulation than you think. In fact, it’s precisely when you are most confident about trusting your instincts that you are less likely to be right.

Fortunately, psychological research provides a few data-driven lessons to distinguish between healthy persuasion and sheer psychological manipulation. Here are five concrete findings to consider:

Substance and content rather than style and tactics

A legitimate attempt to get someone to change their mind should be obvious. It should be seen through the use of real facts, evidence, and solid logical argumentation, rather than just appealing to someone’s fear or passion. Yet as the world becomes more complex, it’s harder to determine whether information is indeed true, especially as we are more impatient than ever.