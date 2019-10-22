What leaders get wrong about emotional intelligence (and 3 ways to improve it)

We are living in an era of emotional intelligence. Since the concept’s inception in the 1990s , it has become a sought-after skill among managers today .

Emotional intelligence is also a crucial part of leadership. Organizations often succeed because they have emotionally intelligent leaders who can create work environments that enhance employee EQ (“emotional quotient,” or how emotional intelligence is measured).

According to one study, restaurants with emotionally intelligent managers experienced a 22% annual profit growth versus the yearly average of 15%. Emotional intelligence also helps leaders gain trust and credibility from their followers when leading organizations through change. The Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence found supervisors with high EQ make workers feel “50 percent more inspired” than those with low EQ.

What leaders get wrong about emotional intelligence

Despite the benefits of emotional intelligence on organizational performance, some leaders are still resistant to embrace it. For some, the psychologist-coined term maintains an air of the cerebral or intangible. More than just viewing EQ as a soft skill, they believe it’s an amorphous, undefinable trait–something “squishy,” and therefore not something they can improve. In other words, you either have it, or you don’t.

This couldn’t be farther from the truth. Just like any skill, emotional intelligence is a skill set that can you can practice, develop, and get better at. It’s not all or nothing, and it’s certainly not set in stone. We all possess some level of EQ, and anyone can improve specific aspects of their emotional intelligence to enhance their overall EQ. Once you understand it as a set of skills that lends itself to measurable behaviors, you can take the necessary steps to improve your emotional intelligence—and leadership outcomes.

I recommend working to improve just a few aspects of your emotional intelligence at a time to maximize effectiveness. To boost your EQ today, start by focusing on these three areas:

1. Improve your self-awareness

You can’t accurately connect with others or put your best foot forward to achieve success until you have a handle on self-awareness. By becoming more in tune with your own emotions, you can pinpoint when a situation is causing you to escalate emotionally and put distance between the stimulus and your response. This is a crucial practice of emotional intelligence.