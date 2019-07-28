The simple 5-step process to creating emotionally intelligent teams

In a recent workshop I led, a leader expressed that she was losing her grip on her work. She started to fall behind on tasks, make more errors, and regularly work overtime, which left her exhausted. She thought that pushing herself came from her strong work ethic.

This problem isn’t exclusive to leaders. Learning to manage your emotional skills is a tall order when overwhelm, anxiety, depression, and uncertainty plague staff members. With the employee global engagement rate sitting at 15%, managers need to help their team develop emotional skills if they want their companies to succeed.

To combat this epidemic, I developed a five-step reframing process to guide people to strengthen their emotional skills and shift their mind-sets from an overwhelmed state to one of calm. I call this process CIRCA. By building 10 to 15 minutes into each workday to troubleshoot, you can disrupt the overwhelm. Here’s what that consists of.

1. Chunking information

Chunking helps employees break down the overwhelm they are experiencing. This process involves breaking down information into smaller units that are easier to process. Having more manageable chunks of information can reduce the cognitive load.

For example, if a teammate is falling behind or producing low-quality work, pull him or her aside for a private meeting that brings up everyday work pressures. Help this individual see that he or she might be trying to do too many things at once.

A senior executive once approached me because she felt like a bad mother and an inferior worker, but she didn’t want to give up either role. She said that work overwhelmed her, and she took this stress home with her. However, when she learned how to chunk tasks, she felt less burdened. Her brain, rather than sounding an alarm that she needed to complete a massive project, was much calmer. She knew that she only needed to address a chunk of it in a given time frame.

2. Ignoring mental chatter

We all need to learn to ignore mental chatter. This requires an understanding of how to be mindful. Mindfulness helps the brain control emotional overwhelm. When someone is overthinking, the brain overheats, and being mindful helps it cool down.