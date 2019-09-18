5 tips that will make you love PowerPoint—no, seriously

There are few souls left in the modern era who haven’t been touched by PowerPoint in some way or another, good or bad, knowingly or unknowingly.

And while there’s no shortage of articles telling you how to improve your presentations, this article here is for those of you who want to work smarter, not harder, inside the belly of the beast. (Please note: These tips leverage PowerPoint for Office 365 on a Windows 10 computer and may not be universally compatible across other versions and platforms.)

1. Fun with photos

Nothing bolsters a deck quite like a good image, and you’ll need a lot of them if you’ve got a lot of slides. For starters, you can copy an image from the web and paste it directly into PowerPoint. You don’t need to download the image first, then drag it into the app. Just copy, then paste.

Second, if you find yourself building explainer or tutorial-type presentations fairly often, make sure to leverage PowerPoint’s built-in and reasonably slick Screenshot tool to quickly grab shots of your desktop. It can be found under Insert > Screenshot in the menu bar and allows you to insert all or some of your screen directly into the slide you’re working on. If you need a live-action recording, use the “Screen Recording” feature on the right-hand side of the menu in the Media section instead.

And finally, if you find a great image on the web but the background is just a bit too busy, use the handy Remove Background tool. Click on the image and select the Picture Tools > Format menu item that appears on the far right, followed by Remove Background. PowerPoint does an OK job of intelligently removing the background for you, but make sure to use the “Mark Areas to Keep” and “Mark Areas to Remove” tools to paint around the sections that need a little help before choosing “Keep Changes” to lock everything in.

2. Jump around

Deliver enough presentations and you’ll inevitably run into the one audience member who, when you’re on slide 135, asks you to jump back to the chart on slide 12. Now, you could click back through 123 slides like a real heathen. Or—or!—you could learn to jump directly to any slide in your deck simply by pressing its corresponding keys on the number row of your keyboard and hitting Enter. It’s truly a dazzling feat to behold and an arrow that should remain in your PowerPoint quiver at all times.