What happened when Congress looked into data brokers almost 50 years ago

In a public hearing, a Congressman weighed in on an advertiser who unwittingly let a woman’s family know she was pregnant, a database being sold with records on millions of federal employees, creepily tailor-made ads aimed at consumers based on past purchases, and a questionnaire misleadingly used to gather ad targeting data.

The year was 1970, but the concerns raised about marketing mailing lists and the data brokers who trafficked in them in the House Subcommittee on Postal Operations nearly 50 years ago were notably similar to those now aired about online advertising.

“The direct mail industry knows almost everything about each of us, but what do we know about direct mailers and their spearhead, mailing list brokers?” asked Cornelius Gallagher, a New Jersey Democrat. “I suggest we know far too little about them, and I further suggest that they know far too much about all the American people.”

Among the still-familiar concerns Gallagher and others raised in the hearing: