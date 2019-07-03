5 LGBTQ issues that need the same energy you just gave Pride Month

New York City recently hosted World Pride in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the LGBTQ uprising that started with a police raid at NYC’s Stonewall Inn bar and eventually sparked the modern movement for gay and trans rights. The parade drew millions in their rainbow best celebrating how far the community has come, and our photographer was in the mix getting these top shots from the festivities. But as the glitter is swept away and the technicolor flags come down, it’s time for people to keep the same energy they had in June throughout the other months, especially ahead of yet another decisive presidential election.

Here are just five LGBTQIA+ issues that need everyone’s attention.

Violence against black trans women

At least 11 black trans women have been murdered this year so far, showing a grim and persistent pattern that the Human Rights Campaign has deemed an epidemic. Around 65 trans people (nearly all trans women of color) have been murdered in the U.S. since 2017, according to Human Rights Watch, so it’s no wonder the average life expectancy of trans women is only between 30 and 35.

Existing at the fragile intersection of race and gender identity, black trans women are arguably the most marginalized group in society, even within the LGBTQIA+ community. A recent report from the National Center for Transgender Equality found “widespread failure” among 25 of the largest police departments in the United States to adopt or update policies protecting trans people. The organization’s 2015 study found that 58% of trans people who interacted with police were mistreated; 17% of black trans people reported being physically and sexually assaulted by police, including being forced to engage in sexual activities to avoid arrest.

Even at this year’s Pride, tensions simmered at Stonewall Inn (of all places) when a black trans woman interrupted a drag performance to spotlight the murders of her sisters, eliciting boos and heckling from the white, cis gay crowd. If trans women of color aren’t protected and supported in the community that bears its letter, how is anyone else supposed to care?

Workplace discrimination

In April, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case that looks at whether civil rights laws should ban job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. This month, more than 200 U.S. companies including Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Microsoft, Nike, and Uber threw their weight behind the case with a friend-of-the-court brief arguing that discrimination of any kind is harmful.

At the heart of the case is Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits companies from discriminating against employers on the basis of sex, race, color, nation origin, and religion. What SCOTUS needs to determine is if those rights extend to sexual orientation and gender identity.