You can learn to be more charismatic

Charisma is a wonderful quality. It refers to someone who has a compelling charm or a magnetic presence. When you think about charisma, who comes to mind? Great leaders like John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King Jr. Movie stars, rock stars, sports players.

We assume these famous leaders and personalities have been blessed from birth with that magnetic appeal. But all of us can develop charisma. I met someone recently and was taken by his ability to draw me and others in instantly. I began to think, “What is it that he has?” It was charisma.

His name is Vinh Pham. He is founder and chief creative officer of Myodetox, a group of lifestyle physical therapy clinics in Toronto, Los Angeles, and Vancouver. He also has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts videos of his work with clients.

In observing and talking with him, I discovered six qualities that can make anyone charismatic. When practiced, they will make others see you as a captivating leader.

1. Presence

The starting point of charisma is to be totally present. When I first met Pham, he walked into a group of four or five of us who were chatting over coffee, acknowledged each of us with a warm smile, and began chatting to the group. When he left, he came over, shook my hand and said how nice it was to meet me.

Being present means being present to each individual, even when you’re in a group. If you’re in a meeting, reach out to individuals as you speak to them, turn your body toward them, and radiate warmth in your face and voice. When you leave, share a parting word, a handshake, or a touch on the arm.

2. Eye contact

To be charismatic, make one-on-one eye contact. “Eye contact is way more intimate than words can ever be,” says Pham. “Being attentive with your eyes, emoting with them, is hugely charismatic.”