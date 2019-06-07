How to watch the 2019 Women’s World Cup live without cable

Get ready to cozy up to your work computer or smartphone for a mid-afternoon break, because the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off today—and, this time, the United States is actually going in a winner.

The international soccer tournament, now in its eighth year, is taking place in France, where the world champion U.S. women’s national soccer team will defend their title. The first game, France versus South Korea, is scheduled to begin today (Friday, June 7) at 3 p.m. ET. The full tournament includes 24 teams playing out 52 games, and it goes through July 7. You can find the full schedule here.

For cord cutters who want to watch the Women’s World Cup live on their computers, phones, or smart TVs, you’ll need to access Fox and Fox Sports 1, which have the broadcasting and streaming rights. There are a few different ways to access the feeds, either through a standalone streaming service, or via Fox’s website and mobile apps. I’ve rounded up some choices below.