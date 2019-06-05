advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • 5:40 pm

Do men care about eco-friendly fashion? This brand is betting on it

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

As the world reckons with the looming threat of climate change, many consumers are coming to terms with the apparel industry’s impact on the environment. There’s been a push toward sustainability over the last couple of years, but many of the key players in the space have been womenswear brands like Reformation, Stella McCartney, and Eileen Fisher. (Although a smattering of brands like Patagonia and Everlane create clothes for both men and women.) This is partly because women purchase more clothes than their male counterparts, with womenswear sales totaling $642.8 billion in 2017, versus $419.4 billion for menswear.

Now we’re seeing some eco-friendly brands that once only targeted women make a concerted effort to bring men into the fold. I just reported about how Goop Label launched a men’s line this week. Hot on its heels, another womenswear brand known for its sustainable practices, Amour Vert, is now making men’s basics. This week, the brand launches a line of t-shirts and sweatshirts that are made from GOTS-certified organic cotton. The brand spent eight months developing the fit of these styles, which cost between $38 and $98.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life