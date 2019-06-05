Do men care about eco-friendly fashion? This brand is betting on it

As the world reckons with the looming threat of climate change, many consumers are coming to terms with the apparel industry’s impact on the environment. There’s been a push toward sustainability over the last couple of years, but many of the key players in the space have been womenswear brands like Reformation, Stella McCartney, and Eileen Fisher. (Although a smattering of brands like Patagonia and Everlane create clothes for both men and women.) This is partly because women purchase more clothes than their male counterparts, with womenswear sales totaling $642.8 billion in 2017, versus $419.4 billion for menswear.