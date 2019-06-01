Your brain works in space. But when President Kennedy said we’d go to the Moon, we didn’t know that

This is the first in an exclusive series of 50 articles, one published each day until July 20, exploring the 50th anniversary of the first-ever Moon landing. You can check out 50 Days to the Moon here every day .

Would the human brain work in weightlessness?

That is, would astronauts sent into space be able to think–be able to do useful work?

Fifty-eight years into the era of human spaceflight, it seems like an antiquated question, almost silly. But at the dawn of the Space Age, we knew so little about everything that thinking in zero gravity was a serious concern–with good reason. If people couldn’t think in space, spaceflight would be a lot more challenging than it already was.

Indeed, when President John F. Kennedy made his legendary speech committing the United States to send astronauts to the Moon by the end of the ’60s, it was May 25, 1961. Space travel had barely been tried. The U.S. had exactly 15 minutes of spaceflight experience with one astronaut in one space capsule–and only 5 minutes of flying in zero gravity.

NASA had no rockets to launch astronauts to the Moon, no computer portable enough to guide a spaceship to the Moon, no spaceship to land astronauts on the Moon, no space food to eat on the way, and no spacesuits to wear once they arrived, let alone a Moon car to allow them to drive around and explore once they got there.

“When [Kennedy] asked us to do that in 1961,” said Chris Kraft, the NASA engineer who went on to create Mission Control in Houston, “it was impossible.”