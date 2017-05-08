Dove Matches Its New Body Wash Bottles To Your Body Type

For more than a decade, Dove’s “Real Beauty” campaign has been challenging our ideas of what beauty is, what it means, and why we think about it the way we do. Recently, the brand has extended its message into a new Real Moms campaign and product line , and hacking stock images to get a more realistic portrayal of strong, beautiful women in poster and outdoor advertising. Now, in the UK, the brand has found a way to embed its ideals into its product packaging.

Created by agency Ogilvy London, “Real Beauty Bottles” is a limited-edition run of six different body wash bottles to illustrate the power of body diversity–ranging from curvy to tall, petite to slim. In a statement Dove said, “Each bottle evokes the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition. They’re one of a kind–just like you. But sometimes we all need reminding of that. Recent research from the Dove Global Beauty and Confidence Report revealed that one in two women feels social media puts pressure on them to look a certain way. Thankfully, many women are fighting with us to spread beauty confidence.”