Gorillaz Are Back With Their New Single “Saturnz Barz” And A VR Music Video To Boot

A trippy space odyssey awaits you, replete with singing pizza, relentless monsters, and a very naked Murdoc Niccals.

By KC Ifeanyi

It’s been six years since Gorillaz dropped their last album, and now they’re marking their triumphant return with Humanz and its lead single “Saturnz Barz.” But Gorillaz being Gorillaz, the music video for “Saturnz Barz,” directed by Tank Girl co-creator Jamie Hewlett, is a six-minute VR short film that takes everyone’s favorite virtual band on a barrel roll through space. And if you listen closely during the video, you’ll hear snippets of the tracks “Ascension,” “Andromeda,” and “We Got The Power” from Humanz.

For the full 360-degree experience, “Saturn Barz” is available to view through YouTube’s VR app Daydream or Google Cardboard.

KC works on the Co.Create team. Previously, KC was part of the Emmy Award-winning team at "Good Morning America" where he was the social media producer.

