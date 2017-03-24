Gorillaz Are Back With Their New Single “Saturnz Barz” And A VR Music Video To Boot

It’s been six years since Gorillaz dropped their last album, and now they’re marking their triumphant return with Humanz and its lead single “Saturnz Barz.” But Gorillaz being Gorillaz, the music video for “Saturnz Barz,” directed by Tank Girl co-creator Jamie Hewlett, is a six-minute VR short film that takes everyone’s favorite virtual band on a barrel roll through space. And if you listen closely during the video, you’ll hear snippets of the tracks “Ascension,” “Andromeda,” and “We Got The Power” from Humanz.