After The Fracas Over Hello Barbie, ToyTalk Responds To Its Critics

At New York’s Toy Fair, the toy industry’s big February trade show, visitors to Mattel’s booth were greeted, literally, by Hello Barbie, a Wi-Fi–connected doll that uses speech-recognition technology to have real conversations with kids. The prototype was programmed with a few lines of dialogue specific to visiting New York and the Toy Fair, well short of the hours of conversation she’ll be prepared to engage in when she’s released officially later this year. Still, she performed so well that some visitors asked if there was a woman with a microphone hiding behind a curtain, and an unplanned “interview” with CNBC’s Morgan Brennan went off without a hitch. “She went six or seven questions deep,” says former Pixar CTO Oren Jacob, now cofounder and CEO of ToyTalk, the company behind the doll’s conversation technology. “And she crushed it.”

Playing It Safe A guide to what riles people up about interactive toys. 1. Parental Data Control The good: Due to the sensitive nature of data collected from children, parents often get more access to their kids’ online paper trail than they do to their own.

The tricky: If that data includes play of a violent or sexual nature, warn some family advocates, it could cause significant stress. 2. Cloud Processing The good; As with Siri, innovations in conversation-based products require that speech is sent to a secure cloud, where a computer analyzes it and returns an appropriate response.

The tricky: Privacy researchers say that nothing is fully hackproof. 3. Interactivity The good: Toymakers in this space are motivated by the idea that entertainment should be active; instead of being passive listeners, kids tell half the story.

The tricky: Some detractors assert that a toy that provides half the dialogue actually stifles creativity. 4. Kids-Only Restrictions The good: Targeted products like the new YouTube Kids app include only kid-friendly content and eliminate any registration requirement that collects data.

The tricky: YouTube Kids contains contextual advertising, which watchdog groups argue exploits kids and violates FTC rules specific to children.

But less than a month later, the advocacy group Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC), led by director Susan Linn, launched a nationwide crusade urging Mattel to cancel production of the doll. Their concern: ToyTalk’s technology—which records kids’ speech and sends it to a cloud server for analysis—is “seriously creepy” and would allow Barbie (and therefore Mattel) to eavesdrop on children. Media reports popped up suggesting that the doll would always be on, always listening. By April 1, CCFC’s online petition had received 25,000 signatures.

The controversy underscores how rampantly privacy concerns can spread in today’s hypervigilant environment. ToyTalk’s Jacob was flabbergasted by “inaccuracies that were reported and re-reported,” he says. Hello Barbie is not always recording, he stresses, but rather works like a walkie-talkie, requiring a child to hold down a button (actually, Barbie’s belt buckle) to activate recording. ToyTalk’s technology has already been embraced by more than half a million users of interactive iPad apps like the Winston Show and SpeakaZoo, and privacy concerns had been few and mild. So what made this use different?

All Internet-connected toys and services, including ToyTalk’s, are governed by the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, which requires parental consent before any kind of data—including voice data—is collected from products created for or used regularly by children under 13. To function fully, Hello Barbie must be synced with an iOS or Android app, at which point parents are required to read and e-sign a three-paragraph consent form detailing what data will be collected and how it will be used.

In exchange for that consent—and, arguably, to entice it—Hello Barbie offers parents a weekly email with links to their child’s audio sessions, which they can listen to and delete from the company’s servers at any time. What happens to the saved recordings is what sparks privacy concerns. Under Hello Barbie’s terms of service, recordings “may be used for research and development purposes,” things like improving its technology and refining its algorithms. The data is “absolutely not allowed to be used for advertising, publicity, or marketing purposes,” says Jacob.

“What does that mean?” counters CCFC’s Linn, who is concerned about the outgoing messages from Mattel as well as the saved recordings. “Does that mean the doll will never mention Barbie or any of Barbie’s friends? If a child is talking about Barbie and the doll is responding by continuing a conversation about Barbie, that’s advertising.” Joni Lupovitz, VP of policy at Common Sense Media, another advocacy group, takes the argument a step further. Hello Barbie is “essentially enabling an ongoing conversation with a stranger, so who knows what your child might say or what the computer might reply?” she says. It’s “stranger danger” for the digital age.



