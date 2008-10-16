advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Marcel Wanders’s South Beach Mondrian

By Rip Empson1 minute Read

Available in most units at Wanders’s Mondrian, this all white bathroom with vanity mirror is luxurious. The large tub is fit for a king, and with only glass separating it from the bedroom–replete with floor-to-ceiling windows–bathing becomes a night of soaking and star gazing.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life