Housing market ‘golden handcuffs’ are very real, new data shows

Back in the late 1970s, the term “golden handcuffs” was popularized to explain why ambitious professionals were choosing to stay at corporate titans, like General Electric and Procter & Gamble, rather than exploring other opportunities or starting their own businesses. The reason being that the generous compensation packages were simply too good to leave.

Today, that same concept can be applied to the U.S. housing market: Ultralow mortgage rates, which were available during the pandemic, now function as a type of golden handcuff. Many homeowners with these low rates are uninterested in moving. The reason is that if they were to sell their homes and buy something new, they would be exchanging their ultra-low 2% and 3% mortgage rates for something in the 7% to 9% range (with some back door exceptions). The potential payment shock is simply too steep for many would-be sellers/buyers to handle.

For instance, consider a borrower with a $500,000 mortgage at a 3% interest rate, resulting in a monthly principal and interest payment of $2,108 over a 30-year loan. However, at a 7.08% mortgage rate (Monday’s average rate), that same payment would skyrocket to $3,353 per month.