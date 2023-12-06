Can Europe actually lead the world on AI regulation?

The generative AI boom has sent governments worldwide scrambling to regulate the emerging technology, but it also has raised the risk of upending a European Union push to approve the world’s first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules .

The 27-nation bloc’s Artificial Intelligence Act has been hailed as a pioneering rule book. But with time running out, it’s uncertain if the EU’s three branches of government can thrash out a deal Wednesday in what officials hope is a final round of closed-door talks.

Europe’s yearslong efforts to draw up AI guardrails have been bogged down by the recent emergence of generative AI systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which have dazzled the world with their ability to produce humanlike work but raised fears about the risks they pose.

Those concerns have driven the U.S., U.K., China, and global coalitions like the Group of 7 major democracies into the race to regulate the rapidly developing technology, though they’re still catching up to Europe.