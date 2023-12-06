Panera Bread’s Charged Lemonade is being blamed for another death

The fast-casual chain Panera Bread is facing a second lawsuit related to its line of Charged Lemonade drinks. The most recent lawsuit alleges that a 46-year-old man named Dennis Brown died in October while walking home from a Panera Bread in Florida after he consumed three Charged Lemonades, ABC News reports .

The latest wrongful death suit follows a lawsuit filed in October after a 21-year-old woman from Philadelphia who consumed the beverage died in September. Both deaths were due to cardiac arrest.

The suits allege that cardiac arrests were brought on due to the high caffeine content of the Charged Lemonade drinks, of which Panera sells three varieties: Blood Orange, Strawberry Lemon Mint, and Mango Yuze Citris.

Caffeine consumption can become more dangerous for people who have preexisting health conditions, as both the Florida man and Philadelphia woman did. After the first wrongful death suit in October, Panera altered its information about the drinks on its website to say, “Naturally flavored, plant-based. Contains caffeine. Use in moderation. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women.”