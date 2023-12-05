The one thing that makes lower-income mothers feel that a professional career is a ‘luxury’

BY Lillian Dixon2 minute read

Women who grow up without a role model and “make it” financially (whatever that may mean to you) are often left to believe that they are not capable themselves.

More than 50% of lower-income moms say they don’t have many role models with a career, and 65% say that having a career sounds like a “luxury,” according to the 2023 Mothers Overcome More (M.O.M) report. The University of Phoenix just published the nationwide survey comprised of 1,000 lower-income and 500 middle- and higher-income mothers in partnership with Motherly, a mother-focused parenting platform. Among the results taken directly from the report: While the number of women in the workforce topped pre-pandemic levels this year for the first time, some of these women aren’t being paid enough to pay the bills .

. Nearly 20% of lower-income mothers need to have multiple jobs to make ends meet, and nearly half of low-income working moms spend more than 30% of their paycheck on childcare .

. Motherhood presents unique and significant challenges for all mothers’ career journeys, regardless of income, but lower-income moms in particular face disproportionate external barriers, such as money and childcare needs that compound these challenges—often derailing their career progression. For every 10 million single-parent families with children under the age of 18, roughly 80% are headed by single mothers, says the U.S. Census. There are 16 million mothers in the U.S. who head their household financially, and they support 28 million children, 29% of these children are in households run by Black breadwinner moms.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

advertisement