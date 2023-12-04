Women are falling behind in the green economy. LinkedIn says the gender gap is getting worse

Gender inequity is everywhere, from household chores and leisure time to salaries and now “green skills.”

As climate change looms over us, skills that can help solve environmental problems are becoming increasingly valuable. However, a new report from LinkedIn finds that only 1 in 10 women have so-called green skills, compared to 1 in 6 men, even as the hiring rate for employees with green skills is 29% above average.

The report analyzed data from LinkedIn’s platform of a billion users and looked at skill categories from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, including things like pollution and waste prevention, energy management, sustainability research, and environmental policy.

Here are the key findings from the report: