Tech and media layoffs December update: Job cuts not slowing as 2023 draws to an end

November has come to a close, but unfortunately, the monthslong series of layoffs at notable companies does not appear to be ending. According to the tracking site, Layoffs.fyi : Job losses, mainly in media and tech, seem to be continuing through the end of 2023. At the time of publishing, Layoffs.fyi says 1,133 tech companies have laid off a total of 253,559 employees so far this year.

Here are some of the most notable companies that have recently trimmed their employee roster:

Vox

Vox Media, which owns websites The Verge, New York Magazine, and Vox.com, announced 4% of its workforce will be let go. The workers most affected by the cuts are in technology and analytics, as well as product and design, as struggles to generate advertising revenue have been mounting.

Condé Nast

This week, Condé Nast announced the start of a round of layoffs. The announcement comes shortly after the media company said it would lay off roughly 5% of its staff earlier last month. In a November 1 company-wide memo, Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch said the layoffs would take place “over the next few months” and that the company will offer affected employees “enhanced severance packages and career-service offerings.” It’s not yet clear exactly which departments are being affected by this set of cuts, although there were reports that they could affect staffers at The New Yorker and Vanity Fair.