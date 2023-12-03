The most creative person in the music business on what to expect in 2024

BY E.B. Boydlong read

Nathan Hubbard has always been on the leading edge of figuring out how to leverage new technologies and music industry ecosystem shifts to turbocharge artists’ careers. After a stint as a musician, he switched gears in the early 2000s and joined the startup Musictoday, which was figuring out how to use the emerging internet to get music and sports merch to fans.

When Hubbard was tapped to run Ticketmaster in the mid-2000s, he did so with the goal of determining how to use the behemoth to bring fans and musicians together. In the mid-2010s, he jumped to Twitter, where he spearheaded its global media and e-commerce efforts. Three years later, he founded the Andreessen Horowitz-backed startup Rival to reimagine digital ticketing. And last year—along with Nat Zilkha, his cofounder—he launched Firebird, a new kind of agency for musicians that is mixing data science, access to capital, and traditional artist management to help musicians build their brands and maximize their revenues in this new multi-hyphenate creator-performer world. More than ever, Hubbard says, musicians need to be entrepreneurially minded and think of themselves as brands that should be leveraging all the tools and strategies that consumer product companies use to build their audiences. We turned to Hubbard for a read on the latest hot topics in the music industry, and to give us a glimpse of what lies ahead.

Courtesy: Nathan Hubbard Throughout your career, you’ve thought about how to manage artists, finding new ways to help them grow their brands—and their businesses—in light of the continual changes in the music ecosystem. What are you doing today at Firebird that couldn’t have been done 20 years ago? It’s not so much artist management as it is helping artists build direct relationships with their fans and achieving what Elvis and Colonel [Tom] Parker were thinking about back in the day, which was, How do I take what are some of the biggest and most beloved direct-to-consumer brands on the planet [i.e., musicians], and help them function in that way? That’s work that I did as an artist myself coming out of college, it’s what I did at Ticketmaster, it’s what we built at Twitter, it’s what I did at Rival, and it is absolutely what we are doing at Firebird. The difference from the time that I started as an artist to today is there’s been such an evolution of technology—coupled with structural changes in the industry that came out of COVID—such that all of the tools and technology are now in place to help artists build that coveted direct and owned relationship with the fans.

