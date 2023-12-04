OpenAI’s GPT store might not have killed the company—but it could still threaten AI startups

In the days and weeks before Sam Altman was unceremoniously fired from OpenAI—then reinstated over the course of a long, confusing weekend —the company was flying high. Its first-ever Dev Day , held November 6, saw Altman take to the stage and unveil a slew of new features, including plans to release a GPT store.

The company announced it would open up its GPT store, where users will be able to charge for access to custom-made versions of ChatGPT for tackling specific tasks, such as the much-castigated Laundry Buddy, later in November. We are, of course, now in December, and the tumult that faced the company these past few weeks has delayed the storefront’s unveiling to early 2024, according to a company email sent to subscribers of its GPT Builder. (When the future of an $80 billion company is on the line, it’s not surprising that deadlines for features can slip a little.)

One who’d welcome the delay is Özgür Oğul Koca, a Turkish entrepreneur who was one of many to share on social media in early November that OpenAI’s plans to open a GPT store would likely kill the startup. Since the surprise success of ChatGPT following its release in November 2022, entrepreneurs have worked quickly to develop tools and products that leveraged ChatGPT’s ability to rifle through and re-present information in understandable ways, calling on its skills through the API either officially or unofficially.

This cottage industry of bot builders, who created what quickly became known as ChatGPT wrappers (because they wrapped services and tools around ChatGPT), was able to build user bases reaching into the thousands—but always labored under the reality that OpenAI could pull the rug at any point. In December 2022, an OpenAI spokesperson declined to answer questions posed by The Information about whether the company would make institutional access to ChatGPT pay-to-play.