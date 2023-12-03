The latest corporate benefit: Parental leave from your first day at work

When William Goff was looking for a new role earlier this year, there was one offer that stood out among the rest: a position with social learning platform Tigerhall.

Goff, who had just welcomed his first baby, was able to take paid parental leave before he had even started his new job as head of customer success, thanks to Tigerhall’s new benefits policy, which began in 2022. Tigerhall updated its packages to offer 12 weeks of fully paid maternity leave and four weeks of fully paid paternity leave to all employees, forgoing any requirement for the worker to have been employed for a certain amount of time before receiving benefits.

For Goff, who had assumed as a new hire that he wouldn’t be eligible for paternity leave, it was the deciding factor that made him accept the role with Tigerhall over several other job offers he had received.

“The policy definitely played a part in my decision-making process,” Goff says. “Not only because of the time off—although it was appreciated. It was what the policy showed me about the CEO Nellie [Wartoft]’s leadership style and the company she was running.”