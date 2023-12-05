Why this tech-funding VC is optimistic about science but skeptical about the human condition

Inventions like electricity and microwaves that we take for granted seemed otherworldly not too long ago. Taking a chance on new technology is part of venture firm Lux Capital ideology: “We believe before others understand.”

Josh Wolfe, Lux Capital’s cofounder, started the firm with a mission to support scientists and entrepreneurs —even if their ideas might seem outside the box to the general public. Today, Wolfe is funding advances in industries like biotech, AI, and defense. On this week’s episode of the Leaders in Innovation podcast, Wolfe discusses how he views the rapidly accelerating technology space—and how it can be used for good.

“It’s that old cliché that any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic,” Wolfe says. “When you hold an Apple product, to this day, I still feel the sense of magic in the features and the interactivity. Finding a technology that gives you that feeling of a spell that’s being conjured—that to me is magic.”

The potential of a product like that is something Wolfe searches for in the companies he backs. Among Lux Capital’s current lineup are biotech companies discovering gene therapies that were once unthinkable and defense companies exploring possibilities for merging AI with national security. Underscoring these investments, Wolfe says, is a belief that technology is neither inherently good nor bad—instead, it’s a company’s business model that determines whether an innovation will be a net positive.