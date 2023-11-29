Jezebel is coming back from the dead, bought by Paste Magazine

Just 20 days after parent company G/O Media announced the shuttering of feminist publication Jezebel, it looks like the site is getting a new lease on life.

According to a report from The New York Times, the music and entertainment site Paste Magazine acquired Jezebel on Tuesday. Fresh hot takes from Jezebel could begin publishing as early as today. As part of the deal, Paste also purchased Splinter, a left-leaning political news site that was similarly shut down by G/O in 2019.

Josh Jackson, cofounder and editor-in-chief of Paste, told The New York Times that his first order of business will be finding an editor-in-chief for Jezebel, as well as hiring writers. He said that he’s already reached out to a couple of the site’s former employees during his search.

A total of 23 employees were laid off by G/O on November 9, including Jezebel’s entire editorial staff. Merrill Brown, G/O’s editorial director, also departed the company that day. It had already been a rough few months for G/O, which includes other websites under its umbrella such as Gizmodo, Kotaku, and The Root. The company sold its publication Lifehacker in March and let 13 employees go in June. Just a few months later, G/O chief executive Jim Spanfeller informed Jezebel’s editors in a memo that production would stop abruptly.