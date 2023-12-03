Kiss exits the stage and leaves its avatar band to rock and roll all night, forever

Saturday night was supposed to be the end for rock icons Kiss—the final night of the final tour, the end of the End of The Road World Tour, a swan song so long and so deafening that it had reverberated across five continents and hundreds of stadiums, spanning 58 months and nearly killing the band’s frontman, Paul Stanley, in the process.

As midnight neared in Madison Square Garden, the ascending minor chords of the group’s final encore—“God Gave Rock n’ Roll To You”—drifted up into the rafters, the New York City night, and to the home audiences paying $39.99 on Pay-per-view. The heavens, too. Five decades of heavy metal and heavy makeup, after all, were about to end.

And then came the holographic rapture.