Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The rock icons have figured out a way to keep playing after retirement: as a virtual band created by the impresarios behind ABBA Voyage.

Kiss exits the stage and leaves its avatar band to rock and roll all night, forever

[Photo: Pophouse Entertainment]

BY Burt Helm5 minute read

Look ye, Kiss fans, as flesh becomes franchise.

Saturday night was supposed to be the end for rock icons Kiss—the final night of the final tour, the end of the End of The Road World Tour, a swan song so long and so deafening that it had reverberated across five continents and hundreds of stadiums, spanning 58 months and nearly killing the band’s frontman, Paul Stanley, in the process. 

As midnight neared in Madison Square Garden, the ascending minor chords of the group’s final encore—“God Gave Rock n’ Roll To You”—drifted up into the rafters, the New York City night, and to the home audiences paying $39.99 on Pay-per-view. The heavens, too. Five decades of heavy metal and heavy makeup, after all, were about to end.

And then came the holographic rapture.

Luminous and levitating, the members of Kiss ascended. Not those earthly forms known as Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and the “newbies” Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer; they’d vanished, presumably backstage. It was time for their avatars—Demon, the Starchild, Catman, and Spaceman—to take over the performance as colossal figures that, through a combination of LED screen projection, lasers, and heavy metal smoke and pyrotechnics, appeared three dimensional and much larger than life.

Demon, now 8 feet tall, sprouted wings. Starchild’s fingertips crackled with pink lightning. And the group, having shuffled off their AARP-eligible mortal coils, entertained those who had, like them, put their faith in loud guitars

Kiss had been transfigured into that higher form: licensed intellectual property. Their avatars could now roam into the multiverse, the metaverse, and with any luck, some kind of an extended run in Vegas.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Burt Helm has written for Fast Company since 2018, both as a freelance contributor and an Editor-at-Large. He writes about the video games industry, cybersecurity, big data, and the future of media More

Explore Topics