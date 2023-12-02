Google Maps’ new colors: a hopeful sign of more changes to come

BY Michael Grothaus3 minute read

No one hates change like app users, and the latest changes that Google has made to the colors in its Google Maps app are ruffling users’ feathers all over the web. Google Maps users on Reddit have called the new colors “godawful” and expressed how they “hate” the changes. Even Google Maps alum Elizabeth Laraki, who helped design the service in 2007, chimed in on X to say that she believes the new design “feels colder, less accurate and less human.”

But hear me out: I actually like the new colors. I think they are a sign that Google is finally aware that its beloved mapping app, which changed the navigation world almost 20 years ago, has become an eyesore. 15 years ago, I helped design Google Maps.



I still use it everyday.



Last week, the team dramatically changed the map’s visual design.



I don’t love it.



It feels colder, less accurate and less human.



But more importantly, they missed a key opportunity to… pic.twitter.com/HMcpKiOEdr — Elizabeth Laraki (@elizlaraki) November 22, 2023 The uproar began a few weeks ago when Google started rolling out its new color schemes for Google Maps to its iOS and Android apps. The updated palette turns major roads from yellow to dark gray, minor roads from yellow or white to light gray, bodies of water from blue to turquoise, and grassy and forested areas such as parks from a muted green to a brighter pastel green. I first noticed the color changes back in September when the company began rolling them out to desktop users as a test. Yes, the first 10 minutes of seeing the new colors on the desktop was a little jarring, but I quickly fell in love with them. Then I couldn’t wait for the rollout to hit the company’s smartphone apps.

Sure, maybe I took to the new color scheme because I’m used to using Apple Maps as well; the new colors in Google Maps make the app look—a lot—like Apple Maps. And that’s a good thing because Apple Maps has always been easier to read, largely thanks to its color scheme. When it comes to highways and streets on Google Maps, the new Apple Maps-inspired grays make more sense than the yellow of old. Not only is asphalt usually dark gray, but none of us lives in the land of Oz. And when you zoom in on a road, its name appears in white text with a black outline. Against the gray backdrop of the road, street names are much easier to read. As for the turquoise waters and areas of pastel greenery, yes, the brighter colors threw me at first. However, I quickly came to understand Google’s likely reasoning for making the colors brighter. The new gray roads are more visible against these hues, making them much easier to follow.

Expand to continue reading ↓