This year’s Spotify Wrapped will reveal the ‘real’ you, whether you like it or not

Spotify Wrapped is back, and in case you had doubts, it wants you to know that you are real.

Despite a new design look that is extremely Tron (think neon rainbows and pixelated squiggles), this year’s Wrapped is all about the real stuff, like the feeling you get when you hear your favorite song, or the tingles in your chest when you find out your crush shares your adoration for that obscure artist you discovered last month.

[Image: Spotify]

This year’s Wrapped is all about the real stuff, because well, AI-generated content and deepfakes were sort of a big deal this year. So, the company is introducing two new features to ground you in reality. The first is called “Me in 2023” and it assigns you one of 12 “listening characters” that best describe your listening habits this year.

[Image: Spotify]

The feature is a spin on last year’s “zodiac signs,” in which you were bestowed a personality based on the kind of music you listen to. This year’s version is more about how and when you listen to that music. If you’re the kind to replay the same song over and over again, then you’re a “Time Traveler”; if you tend to indulge in sad music in the dark, then you’re a “Vampire;” and if you create your own playlists more than others do, you’re an “Alchemist.”