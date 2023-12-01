These noise-canceling fountains can help mask traffic

At a city park in Antwerp, the sound of traffic is constant. The park sits next to a major highway. But the city is now redesigning the space to make it more peaceful—including adding noise-canceling fountains that can help mask the drone of cars and trucks.

The city wanted to “improve the sound climate in the park, and to create a place where people can find rest and, for a while, escape the urban hustle,” says Raf Verbruggen, Antwerp’s project lead on urban soundscaping. “In cities all over the world, there is an urgent need for such restorative places.”

The government worked with a researcher at Ghent University who recorded the sounds of several existing fountains in the city, measuring the frequencies, dynamics, tone, and sound levels. That made it possible to design configurations of fountains to help cover the traffic noise. “The signal-to-noise ratio is very important here: The fountains should sound at least as loud as the traffic, but not too much louder,” Verbruggen says.

But the city also knew that the experience of sounds is subjective, so it partnered with Aifoon—an art organization focused on sound—to let the community have a say in the design. “We’re giving agency to inhabitants to think about what kinds of sounds you want to live with, and how you would compose your city in sounds,” says Aifoon artistic director Stijn Dickel. The organization projected recordings of different fountains in the park, and community members voted on them, both in terms of how well they masked traffic and whether the sounds were pleasant or irritating.